Grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar market leaves 12 injured; CM Omar, L-G Sinha condemn incident

At least a dozen people, including two women, were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city here on Sunday, officials said.

The attack took place near a heavily guarded complex housing All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

This comes a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

A senior police officer said the terrorists hurled the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near the TRC. "However, the grenade missed the intended target and landed on the roadside, injuring 12 people," the officer said.

The blast took place close to the weekly flea market, popularly known as the Sunday market, which is thronged by thousands. The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists.

The officer said the attack was borne out of the desperation of terrorists following Saturday's killing of the LeT commander.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to condemn Sunday's terrorist attack.

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing," Omar wrote on X.

"There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.