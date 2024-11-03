Maharashtra CM Shinde vows to make Mumbai slum-free, provide affordable housing

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a rally in Kurla on Sunday, outlining the Mahayuti government's commitment to making Mumbai slum-free and ensuring affordable housing for the poor.
While speaking in support of party candidate Mangesh Kudalkar, Shinde stated, "If we can work so much in two-and-a-half years, imagine how much we will work in five years."
He emphasised the government's balance between welfare schemes and development projects, asserting, "We will give the poor affordable homes. Don't the poor have the right to a house in Mumbai? Can't the son of a poor farmer be CM? Or only those born with a silver spoon can become CM?" This remark appeared to be a veiled criticism of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Shinde noted that the Mahayuti government had distributed Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, benefiting one lakh people. He urged the crowd to "teach a lesson to those who call your benefits 'revdis' (freebies)."
Further attacking the opposition for criticising the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and even taking legal action against it, he cautioned the audience to "be careful of these evil brothers." He added, "The earlier CM did not keep a pen, while I keep two. We have allocated funds for students, youth, farmers, women's education, and senior citizens."
Highlighting the government's achievements, Shinde declared, "Government money belongs to the people, and they have the first right on it. My government has expedited development works and also focused on welfare schemes."
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde expressed his vision for Maharashtra, saying, "The Centre wants to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of growth and Mumbai the country's fintech capital." He reiterated the aim to provide ownership homes to slum dwellers, stating, "This is a pro-poor government."
He concluded by reminding voters of the Mahayuti government's track record, asserting, "You have their two-and-a-half-year tenure and our two-and-a-half-year tenure. Let the voters decide." Shinde announced that the Mahayuti will unveil its manifesto in the next two to three days and quoted a Salman Khan film dialogue, "Ek baar commitment kar diya to apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta," to assure the crowd that every promise would be fulfilled.