Maharashtra CM Shinde vows to make Mumbai slum-free, provide affordable housing

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a rally in Kurla on Sunday, outlining the Mahayuti government's commitment to making Mumbai slum-free and ensuring affordable housing for the poor.

While speaking in support of party candidate Mangesh Kudalkar, Shinde stated, "If we can work so much in two-and-a-half years, imagine how much we will work in five years."

He emphasised the government's balance between welfare schemes and development projects, asserting, "We will give the poor affordable homes. Don't the poor have the right to a house in Mumbai? Can't the son of a poor farmer be CM? Or only those born with a silver spoon can become CM?" This remark appeared to be a veiled criticism of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde noted that the Mahayuti government had distributed Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, benefiting one lakh people. He urged the crowd to "teach a lesson to those who call your benefits 'revdis' (freebies)."