Shinde ups ante on Mahim seat, says won’t withdraw his candidate

MUMBAI: Despite BJP’s insistence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party candidate Sada Sarvankar have refused to withdraw from the Mahim assembly constituency to enable MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to join a direct fight against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Milind Sawant.

Several top BJP leaders, including deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawade have urged Shinde to get Sarvankar to withdraw. They cited Raj Thackeray’s unconditional support to the MahaYuti in the recent Lok Sabha polls for reciprocity.

“I discussed the poll strategy with Raj. He told me that the three constituents of MahaYuti should decide first. However, they directly fielded their candidates. I also spoke to our party candidate. I think party workers and leaders should be heard. We should not let the morale of party workers down,” said Shinde.