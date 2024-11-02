Mahayuti in 'Maha knot' as BJP pushes for Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim, Sena holds firm on seat

MUMBAI: The ruling MahaYuti deadlock over Mahim-Dadar assembly constituency continues with Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Sada Sarvankar refusing to pull out of the contest against MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray, whom the BJP supports.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said CM Eknath Shinde has to take a call on asking Sarvankar to withdraw his candidature and backing Amit.

“Mahim-Dadar is the Shiv Sena seat. Had it been a BJP seat we would have decided within a minute to support Amit Thackeray. The ball is now in CM Eknath Shinde’s court. We are confident that Shinde will take the positive decision that will help MahaYuti,” Bawankule said.

Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis held meetings with Sarvankar a couple of times but failed to make a headway. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 4.