Mahayuti in 'Maha knot' as BJP pushes for Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim, Sena holds firm on seat

MUMBAI: The ruling MahaYuti deadlock over Mahim-Dadar assembly constituency continues with Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Sada Sarvankar refusing to pull out of the contest against MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray, whom the BJP supports.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said CM Eknath Shinde has to take a call on asking Sarvankar to withdraw his candidature and backing Amit.
“Mahim-Dadar is the Shiv Sena seat. Had it been a BJP seat we would have decided within a minute to support Amit Thackeray. The ball is now in CM Eknath Shinde’s court. We are confident that Shinde will take the positive decision that will help MahaYuti,” Bawankule said.
Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis held meetings with Sarvankar a couple of times but failed to make a headway. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 4.
Sources said Sarvankar was offered an MLC berth, but he refused to withdraw his candidature. “The CM and deputy CM are trying to offer Sarvankar an MLC berth plus a ministry if Mahayuti comes back to power, but Sarvankar is yet to make up his mind,” a MahaYuti leader said, requesting anonymity.
“Shinde is also reluctant to force Sarvankar to withdraw his candidature because he thinks his party MLAs’ tally will come down. Shinde also goes soft on Sarvankar after Raj Thackeray said in a recent interview that the next CM will be from the BJP. Shinde does not want to leave the CM chair. Therefore, leaving Mahim's seat for MNS means losing an MLA in the battle for CM post,” the leader said.
Meanwhile, Sarvankar has started his campaign against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant and Amit Thackeray.
He said the BJP and MNS should not put pressure on him for withdrawal of his candidature from the Mahim seat. “I am contesting as a Mahayuti candidate. The news of the MLC offer is also not true,” Sarvankar said.