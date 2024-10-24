Maharashtra assembly polls: Mahim 'hot seat' for Shiv Sena, UBT and MNS

MUMBAI: The Mahim assembly seat here will see a high-stakes triangular contest on November 20 among the ruling Shiv Sena, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course.

The MNS has fielded Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut from the Mahim seat, which is among 36 assembly segments in Mumbai.