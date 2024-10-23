Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) releases first list of 65 candidates, Aaditya to contest from Worli

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with former minister Aaditya Thackeray being fielded from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai.

Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city.

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe.

Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor.

Elections will be held on November 20.