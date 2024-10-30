BJP still firm on backing Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim seat: Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP still wants to throw its weight behind MNS head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in the Mahim assembly seat, which the ruling Shiv Sena is also contesting.

Efforts will be made to find a solution to this, Fadnavis told reporters here.

The senior BJP leader also said his party would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, but added that there will be friendly fights in some seats in the November 20 state polls.

The Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray from the seat in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray is not a part of the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, but supported the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.