Sharad Pawar mocks nephew Ajit's six-month-old Lok Sabha speech at election campaign

MUMBAI: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar took a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati, referencing a speech made by the latter six months ago.

Urging the electorate not to get emotional while casting their votes, he remarked that the upcoming election was not against any individual but rather against a particular ideology and philosophy.

The 84-year-old Sharad Pawar was in Baramati on October 29 to campaign for his grand-nephew, Yugendra Pawar, who is contesting the Baramati Assembly constituency against Ajit Pawar, his uncle.

Sharad Pawar reminded the audience of Ajit Pawar’s speech during the Lok Sabha elections, when Ajit’s spouse Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar.

At the time, Ajit had remarked, “Sharad Pawar will come to Baramati and try to make you emotional. He will bring tears to your eyes and appeal to you to cast your votes for Supriya Sule, but do not get emotional while voting.”