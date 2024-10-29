Sharad Pawar mocks nephew Ajit's six-month-old Lok Sabha speech at election campaign

MUMBAI: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar took a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati, referencing a speech made by the latter six months ago.
Urging the electorate not to get emotional while casting their votes, he remarked that the upcoming election was not against any individual but rather against a particular ideology and philosophy.
The 84-year-old Sharad Pawar was in Baramati on October 29 to campaign for his grand-nephew, Yugendra Pawar, who is contesting the Baramati Assembly constituency against Ajit Pawar, his uncle.
Sharad Pawar reminded the audience of Ajit Pawar’s speech during the Lok Sabha elections, when Ajit’s spouse Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar.
At the time, Ajit had remarked, “Sharad Pawar will come to Baramati and try to make you emotional. He will bring tears to your eyes and appeal to you to cast your votes for Supriya Sule, but do not get emotional while voting.”
Mimicking Ajit Pawar’s recent emotional rhetoric, Sharad Pawar theatrically pulled out a handkerchief, removed his spectacles, and pretended to wipe his teary eyes in a move that mirrored his nephew. He told the crowd not to be swayed emotionally, echoing Ajit Pawar’s earlier warning.
The crowd responded with enthusiastic applause, cheering, “There is only one voice in Maharashtra, and that is Sharad Pawar.”
Sharad Pawar said that this election is not about emotions but about ideology. “We have embraced the ideology and thoughts of Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, and Yashwantrao Chavan. We are committed to working on the path laid down by these great leaders and thinkers. We will not deviate from our course,” he said.
Recalling his travels across the state over the past six months, Sharad Pawar expressed his intent to unseat the current government. “We want to bring to power those who will prioritise the welfare of the poor and the farmers,” he stated.
He also took a swipe at Ajit Pawar’s tenure, saying, “We gave Ajit Pawar 25 to 30 years, but despite being the irrigation minister for several years, he couldn’t complete certain irrigation projects in the region. He has been Deputy Chief Minister four times.”
Sharad Pawar said that the time had come for a change in leadership, which is why Yugendra Pawar was fielded as a candidate in the election.
“Yugendra is highly educated, having studied in America, and he runs a sugar factory. He is an efficient administrator. We must give opportunities to the younger generation. It is essential to change the leadership for the future,” he said.
Responding to Ajit Pawar’s allegation that Sharad Pawar had divided the family by fielding Yugendra against him, Sharad Pawar said, “I have not broken any family. That is not my nature.”