Mumbai woman held for sending death threat message to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, is a BSc Information Technology graduate, resides with her family in the Ulhasnagar area of Thane district in Maharashtra. Despite her educational background, the woman is mentally unstable, the police said.

The Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday received a message from an unknown number saying if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post within 10 days, then he will be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.

During the investigation, the police discovered that Khan had sent the message. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with the Ulhasnagar police, traced the woman and apprehended her. Further investigations are underway in the matter, the official added.

The police are on high alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for campaigning for the November 20 state assembly polls, as per officials.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.