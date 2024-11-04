Beant Singh assassination: SC to hear convict plea to commute death sentence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a petition filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is convicted in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case.

Rajoana’s plea seeks commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment, citing the inordinate delay in the government deciding his mercy plea.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable who has been in jail for 28 years awaiting execution, said in his plea that the Centre has not taken a decision on his March 25, 2012 mercy petition till date.