Bihar sex workers set to foray into culinary world

PATNA: Sex workers of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur are poised to foray into a new world -- cooking famous ‘Champaran handi (earthen pot) mutton’ and selling it to customers who value its test. Dancing and providing services to customers visiting their homes in Chaturbhujsthan red light area of the town will soon become a thing of the past.

Gopal Kushwaha, the proprietor of ‘Champaran Handi Mutton’ fame, on Sunday started imparting training to 10 sex workers of the red light area of Muzaffarpur.

He provided one month’s raw material and utensils free of cost for preparing mutton. Juli Khatoon, Soni Parveen, Gudia, Chanda and Rehana were among the 10 women of the redlight area who were imparted training on cooking the mutton. “The profession we are associated with is looked down upon. It’s a dirty world. The training to cook mutton will open doors for numerous sex workers who want to get rid of this age-old profession,” said Juli. “There was no alternative means of survival. Now we have got it and want to exploit the opportunity to keep our future generation out of this dark and dingy world,” she said.