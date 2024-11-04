CRPF intelligence fails to prevent grenade attack in Srinagar market

NEW DELHI: On November 3, a grenade attack in Srinagar, which targeted a crowded Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), resulted in injuries to 12 civilians.

This incident confirmed the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) actionable intelligence regarding potential terrorist activities in key areas of the city, sources reported on Monday.

The CRPF had shared intelligence input on October 26, advising all troops deployed in and around Srinagar to avoid certain locations where terrorists were believed to be planning attacks on security personnel. In light of this information, instructions were issued to cease casual movements and activities.

Identified potential targets included the Sunday Market, Dal Lake, Lal Chowk, and various parks in Srinagar. Following the intelligence report, the sources noted that units deployed in the area were specifically advised to avoid parks and tourist sites, including Shankaracharya Temple and Zeshta Mata Temple.