CRPF intelligence fails to prevent grenade attack in Srinagar market

NEW DELHI: On November 3, a grenade attack in Srinagar, which targeted a crowded Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), resulted in injuries to 12 civilians.
This incident confirmed the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) actionable intelligence regarding potential terrorist activities in key areas of the city, sources reported on Monday.
The CRPF had shared intelligence input on October 26, advising all troops deployed in and around Srinagar to avoid certain locations where terrorists were believed to be planning attacks on security personnel. In light of this information, instructions were issued to cease casual movements and activities.
Identified potential targets included the Sunday Market, Dal Lake, Lal Chowk, and various parks in Srinagar. Following the intelligence report, the sources noted that units deployed in the area were specifically advised to avoid parks and tourist sites, including Shankaracharya Temple and Zeshta Mata Temple.
A source familiar with the developments stated, “Forces’ units deployed in Srinagar were advised to cease casual movements and activities after receiving input from reliable informers indicating that terrorists might attack unarmed security personnel.”
Unfortunately, just days after these precautions were implemented, the CRPF personnel were indeed targeted, although the intended target was missed, resulting in injuries to civilians instead.
According to a post by the J&K Police on ‘X’, “Today at about 14:10 hours, terrorists lobbed a hand grenade at a security force deployment near the crowded Sunday Market in Srinagar. The grenade exploded within the crowd, injuring 12 civilians, one of whom, a woman, sustained serious injuries. Police have taken cognisance of this terror act and are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. Case FIR No. 66/2024 has been registered under sections of the UAPA, along with sections 109, 115(2) of the BNS, and 3/4 of the Explosives Substances Act, at the Kothibagh Police Station, and the investigation is underway.”
In response to the attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and stated that those responsible for public security “must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks.”