Maharashtra Polls: Jarange takes U-turn, says he won't back any party or candidate

JALNA: In a significant shift, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange announced on Monday that he will not support any candidates or political parties in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. He urged his supporters, who had filed nominations, to withdraw their candidacies.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The state assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes being counted on November 23.

Jarange's decision marks a departure from his earlier strategy, in which he had indicated support for certain constituencies and candidates. Speaking to reporters in Antarwali Sarathi village on Monday morning, Jarange stated, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation with or support for any candidate or political party."

The activist emphasized that he was not under any pressure from either the ruling Mahayuti coalition or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). "I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause," he said. He encouraged voters to seek written or video commitments from candidates regarding their support for Maratha interests.