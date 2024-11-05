Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing evidence: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing evidence, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said in Canberra on Tuesday.

"There are three points I would like to make on Canada. First, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing evidence. Second, the fact that they are putting our diplomats under surveillance is something unacceptable to us. Third, the incidents in Canada show the political space today that is being given to extremist forces there," Dr. Jaishankar said after the conclusion of the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Dr. Jaishankar emphasised that India believed in freedom but also that freedom should not be misused.