Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing evidence: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing evidence, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said in Canberra on Tuesday.
"There are three points I would like to make on Canada. First, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing evidence. Second, the fact that they are putting our diplomats under surveillance is something unacceptable to us. Third, the incidents in Canada show the political space today that is being given to extremist forces there," Dr. Jaishankar said after the conclusion of the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Dr. Jaishankar emphasised that India believed in freedom but also that freedom should not be misused.
"We had a talk about it exactly along the lines we had spoken," Dr. Jaishankar said, referring to his conversation with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong. He also said that what was happening in Canada was deeply concerning.
Meanwhile, Wong stated that Australia supported the rule of law in all countries, including Canada.
"All Australians, despite their faith, culture, who they are, and where they live, are entitled to be safe and respected. In relation to the vandalism of Hindu temples, it's upsetting," Wong said.
Wong reiterated that people had the right to protest peacefully and express their views without violence.
"We draw a line between that and violence, incitement of hatred, or vandalism. We are a multicultural democracy and cherish that fact. But we also cherish the principles that enable that democracy to flourish—respect for one another and the right to express different views peacefully," Wong added.
Regarding the Nijjar community and the allegations made in Canada, Wong said that everyone has the right to be safe and respected, regardless of their background.
"We have made our point clear regarding the allegations. There should be respect for Canada’s judicial process. We have conveyed our views to India. We hold a principled position on the rule of law, an independent judiciary, and the sovereignty of all countries," Wong added.