Fissures in Mahayuti as Maharashtra assembly election campaign begins

“Shiv Sena never back-stabbed anyone, but some people did it in the recent Lok Sabha election,” Godse said.

Godse explained that Bhujbal was originally interested in contesting the Nasik Lok Sabha seat. However, at the last moment, Bhujbal was denied the candidature, and Godse was re-nominated. Ultimately, Godse lost to the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajabhau Waje.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who had supported Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections, has distanced himself from the alliance this time. He also criticised Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of using the court and the Election Commission of India to take over the Shiv Sena party and symbol.

In a recent interview, Raj Thackeray said, “I got my party and symbol through hard work, not by snatching it from anyone.”

Reacting to Raj Thackeray’s statement, Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar defended CM Eknath Shinde, asserting, “CM Eknath Shinde has not snatched the party and symbol. He is a true follower of late Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, and that is why he got the party and symbol.”