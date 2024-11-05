Hindus hold massive protest in Canada after Khalistani attack on temple

CHANDIGARH: After the pro-Khalistanis attacked devotees at a Hindu temple in Brampton, more than a thousand members of the Canadian Hindu community gathered at Gore Road in Brampton and voiced their concern over escalating violence against Hindus in the country.

The Canadian Police has arrested three people in connection with pro-Khalistanis attacking Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of a temple and charged them under different sections of law.

The protesters from across Ontario were carrying Indian tricolour and saffron flags chanting slogans against Khalistani extremism and expressing dissatisfaction with the Justin Trudeau government besides demanding safety and accountability.

They added that it was a solidarity rally to put pressure on Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies to refrain from further supporting Khalistanis. While a few of them shouted provocative slogans aimed at a specific community and called for marching to nearby places of worship in protest.