Hindus hold massive protest in Canada after Khalistani attack on temple

CHANDIGARH: After the pro-Khalistanis attacked devotees at a Hindu temple in Brampton, more than a thousand members of the Canadian Hindu community gathered at Gore Road in Brampton and voiced their concern over escalating violence against Hindus in the country.
The Canadian Police has arrested three people in connection with pro-Khalistanis attacking Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of a temple and charged them under different sections of law.
The protesters from across Ontario were carrying Indian tricolour and saffron flags chanting slogans against Khalistani extremism and expressing dissatisfaction with the Justin Trudeau government besides demanding safety and accountability.
They added that it was a solidarity rally to put pressure on Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies to refrain from further supporting Khalistanis. While a few of them shouted provocative slogans aimed at a specific community and called for marching to nearby places of worship in protest.
Later the Peel police declared the protest an "unlawful assembly’’ and instructed the protestors to leave or risk arrest. The police wrote on X, "Weapons have been observed by police within the demonstration. This is now an unlawful assembly. The Public Order Unit is advising the crowds to disperse. All Parties must leave the area now or face arrest.’’
In another post, it added, "Crowds have dispersed. Roadway is now open. Police continue to monitor the situation.’’
These demonstrations were organized by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), which said that multiple attacks on Hindu temples across Canada during the Diwali weekend and called to stop the "Hinduphobia" in the country.
"Over a thousand #CanadianHindus have gathered in Brampton to protest against the increasingly brazen attacks on Hindu Temples. Yesterday, during the sacred #Diwali weekend, Canadian Hindu temples, coast to coast, came under attack. We ask Canada to stop this #Hinduphobia now!’’ said the post on X.
Meanwhile, Jagmeet Singh leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada tweeted, "Places of worship must be protected. De-escalation and calm must be prioritized. I am deeply disappointed to hear about the violence that targeted Sri Guru Singh Sabha Malton Gurdwara. All those responsible for yesterday's violence, including inciting it, must be held accountable.’’
So far, the Canadian police have arrested three people in connection with the incident. The Peel Regional Police said the people were arrested in connection with assaulting a police officer.
On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at noon, officers attended a place of worship in the area of Gore Road in Brampton in response to a trespassing complaint by a group of protestors. Later a demonstration occurred in the area of Goreway Drive and Etude Drive in Mississauga.
Finally, a third protest occurred shortly after at a place of worship near Airport Road and Drew Road in Mississauga. Although these demonstrations occurred at three different locations, they appear to be related to one another.
Several incidents between protestors and worshippers broke out. As a result, three men were arrested and charged,’’ read a statement issued by the police.
It further added, "Dilpreet Singh Bouns, a 43-year-old man from Mississauga, was charged with cause disturbance assault peace officer Vikas, a 23-year-old man from Brampton, was charged with assault with a weapon and Amritpal Singh, a 31-year-old man from Mississauga, was charged with Mischief over USD 5000. All three men will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date. A fourth individual was arrested on an outstanding unrelated warrant and subsequently released.’’
"A Peel Regional Police officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries. There were no other reports of any physical injuries. Peel Regional Police is committed to respecting an individual's right to protest, as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Any acts of violence, threats of violence or vandalism will not be tolerated," it read.
It is learnt that a Peel Regional Police officer has been suspended from duty after he was caught on camera participating in a contentious protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann condemned the incidents of violence in Canada and urged the Union Government to take up this matter with the Canadian Government.
He said that Canada is the second home to millions of Punjabis who have settled there. He added that the ties with Canada must remain cordial as many Punjabis there are breadwinners of their families.
Mann further mentioned how it is unfortunate that political divisiveness and hatred has spread quickly fastly in Canada, adding that the Canadian government must ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators which will act as a deterrent for others in future.