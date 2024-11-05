INDIA Bloc pledges job creation, tribal rights, social justice in Jharkhand election manifesto

RANCHI: The INDIA Bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, making significant promises to appeal to the state's native and tribal populations.

The JMM-led alliance has pledged a Sarna religion code for tribals and a domicile policy based on the 1932 Khatian, alongside the creation of 10 lakh jobs for young people.

The alliance also vowed to set up a Ministry for Backward Class Welfare. These proposals are part of the seven guarantees announced under the slogan, “one vote, seven guarantees.”

The manifesto was revealed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other prominent leaders.

The seven guarantees laid out by the INDIA Bloc are as follows: