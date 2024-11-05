INDIA Bloc pledges job creation, tribal rights, social justice in Jharkhand election manifesto

RANCHI: The INDIA Bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, making significant promises to appeal to the state's native and tribal populations.
The JMM-led alliance has pledged a Sarna religion code for tribals and a domicile policy based on the 1932 Khatian, alongside the creation of 10 lakh jobs for young people.
The alliance also vowed to set up a Ministry for Backward Class Welfare. These proposals are part of the seven guarantees announced under the slogan, “one vote, seven guarantees.”
The manifesto was revealed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other prominent leaders.
The seven guarantees laid out by the INDIA Bloc are as follows:
Guarantee of Khatian: A locality policy based on the 1932 Khatian will be implemented to safeguard native rights. The Sarna religion code will be introduced, and measures will be taken to preserve regional languages and culture.
Guarantee of Mainiya Samman: Starting in December 2024, an honorarium of Rs 2,500 will be provided under the Mainiya Samman Yojana.
Guarantee of Social Justice: The scope of reservations will be expanded, offering 28 per cent to Scheduled Tribes (ST), 12 per cent to Scheduled Castes (SC), and 27 per cent to Other Backward Classes (OBC). Additionally, a Ministry of Backward Welfare will be established to further the interests of the backward classes. The rights of minority communities will also be protected.
Seven kg of Ration: After coming to power, the alliance will increase the provision of food grains from 5 kg to 7 kg per person. Furthermore, gas cylinders will be made available to poor families at a cost of Rs 450.
Guarantee of Employment: The alliance has committed to providing employment opportunities to 10 lakh youths in Jharkhand and introducing a family health insurance scheme covering up to Rs 15 lakh.
Guarantee of Education: Degree colleges will be set up in every block, and engineering and medical colleges, as well as universities, will be established at district headquarters. Policies will be crafted to promote industrial development and create job opportunities, with plans to construct industrial parks of 500 acres each in every district headquarters.
Guarantee of Farmer Welfare: The alliance has pledged to revise the minimum support price (MSP) for crops to improve farmers’ livelihoods. The MSP for paddy will be raised from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200. Additionally, the support price for agricultural products like lac, tassar, karanja, tamarind, mahua, chironji, and sal seeds will be increased by up to 50 per cent.
Elections in Jharkhand will be conducted in two phases: on 13 November for 43 seats and on 20 November for the remaining 38 seats. The results will be announced on 23 November.