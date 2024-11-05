Salman Khan gets fresh threat, asked to pay Rs 5 crore; sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a fresh threat, along with a demand of Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, officials said on Tuesday.

The threat message, which also asked Khan to apologise apparently over an alleged blackbuck poaching incident, was received at the Mumbai traffic police control room located in Worli area late Monday night, an official said.

The message sender claimed he is brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the police official said.