Salman Khan gets new threat: 'Pay Rs 5 crore or meet fate of Baba Siddique'

MUMBAI: The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Friday.

The sender, allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warned that Salman Khan's life would be in jeopardy if the money was not paid.

The Worli police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

The city's traffic control room on Thursday afternoon received a threat on its WhatsApp helpline, he said.

According to the Mumbai police, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."

The message further stated, "Don't take it lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wishes to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's."

The Mumbai Police are taking the matter very seriously and have launched an investigation into the case. Th fresh threat follows the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead outside his office in Nirmal Nagar on October 12.