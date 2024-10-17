Plot to kill Salman Khan: Navi Mumbai police nab man from Haryana

MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police have apprehended an accused wanted in connection with an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said.

The accused, Sukha, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana, the official said on Wednesday. He will be produced before a court on Thursday after being brought to Navi Mumbai, the police said.

In June this year, police claimed to have uncovered a plot to target the actor on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The development followed a firing outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai in April 2024.

Khan earlier this year told police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing at his residence with the intention to kill him and his family members.