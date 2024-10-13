Gang linked to Baba Siddique's murder issues 'message' to actor Salman Khan

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, which claimed responsibility on Sunday for the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, left a threat message for Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a video shared on social media.

On Saturday night, 66-year-old Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra.

Khan, who shared a close association with Siddique, has faced repeated threats from the Bishnoi gang. The NCP leader's killing comes months after an assassination attempt on Khan, when two shooters fired five rounds outside the actor's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on April 14.

The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat. The Mumbai Police, in a charge sheet, stated that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had links to the shooters.

In a social media post claiming responsibility for Siddique's killing, an alleged member of Bishnoi's gang issued a threat to the Bollywood star and his acquaintances, saying, "anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared."

The Facebook post also claimed that Siddique's murder was due to his ties with Salman and underworld figures Anuj Thapan and Dawood Ibrahim.

The post by Shubuu Lonkar Maharashtra wrote, "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat I understand the value of life, consider wealth and the body as dust. I did only what was right, honoured the duty of friendship. Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today those praising Baba Siddique or was with Dawood under the MCOCA Act. The reason for his death was his linking of Dawood and Anuj Thapan to Bollywood, politics, and property dealings."

The post goes onto say, "We have no enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will definitely respond. We never strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs."

The Mumbai Police said it has come across the viral post claiming responsibility for Siddique's murder and are verifying its authenticity.'

"We have seen the viral social media post. We are verifying its authenticity," a police official said.

Meanwhile, the police have also increased the security presence outside Salman's apartment amid threats from the Bishnoi gang.

Notably, Salman and Siddique have shared close ties for a long time.

It was the Bollywood star whose support led the NCP leader to become MLA from Bandra West.

Following his death, an old video of Khan has gone viral, in which the actor can be seen appealing to people of Bandra to vote for Siddique.

Siddique is also known to play an important role in reconciling Salman and Shahrukh Khan after their famous fight at a club years ago. It was Baba who called the Khans to his iftaar party and played bridge between them.