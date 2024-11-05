Stormy winter session of Parliament expected as opposition set to protest passage of key Bills

NEW DELHI: The winter session of the Indian Parliament, scheduled to run from November 25 to December 20, is expected to be stormy with the opposition likely to protest the passage of several key Bills proposed by the government during the session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the session would be convened following a formal recommendation from the Centre, with the President's approval for both Houses to meet.

This session will also hold special significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. A historic event will be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on November 26 to mark this milestone.

Despite the commemorative occasion, the political atmosphere in Parliament is expected to be heated, as the government pushes forward with several contentious legislative proposals, including those related to the "One Nation, One Election" and amendments to the Waqf Properties Act and other Bills.

The NDA-III government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to introduce several contentious Bills, including key legislations on the controversial "One Nation, One Election" proposal and amendments to the Waqf Properties Act. These Bills are likely to spark fierce opposition from various political parties, particularly the INDIA bloc, which has vowed to challenge any moves by the government on these fronts.