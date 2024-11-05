Stormy winter session of Parliament expected as opposition set to protest passage of key Bills

NEW DELHI: The winter session of the Indian Parliament, scheduled to run from November 25 to December 20, is expected to be stormy with the opposition likely to protest the passage of several key Bills proposed by the government during the session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the session would be convened following a formal recommendation from the Centre, with the President's approval for both Houses to meet.
This session will also hold special significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. A historic event will be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on November 26 to mark this milestone.
Despite the commemorative occasion, the political atmosphere in Parliament is expected to be heated, as the government pushes forward with several contentious legislative proposals, including those related to the "One Nation, One Election" and amendments to the Waqf Properties Act and other Bills.
The NDA-III government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to introduce several contentious Bills, including key legislations on the controversial "One Nation, One Election" proposal and amendments to the Waqf Properties Act. These Bills are likely to spark fierce opposition from various political parties, particularly the INDIA bloc, which has vowed to challenge any moves by the government on these fronts.
The "One Nation, One Election" proposal, which seeks to synchronize national and state elections, has been a topic of intense debate. Proponents argue it would streamline the electoral process, reduce election-related costs, and ensure better governance. However, the opposition sees it as a ploy by the ruling party to centralize power and undermine federalism. Critics also argue that the logistical and legal challenges of implementing such a reform would be insurmountable, especially given the diversity of India’s electoral processes across states.
Equally contentious is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks changes to the management of Waqf properties, many of which are considered to be mismanaged or encroached upon. Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that the government intends to pass this Bill during the winter session. However, the opposition has raised concerns about the potential misuse of the Bill to undermine minority rights and increase government control over Waqf properties.
Sources indicate that the government’s agenda for the session will be ambitious, and the discussions are expected to revolve around these major legislative proposals, which are likely to dominate headlines throughout the session. Both the government and opposition will be closely watching each other's moves, as these Bills could significantly impact India’s political and social landscape.