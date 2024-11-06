Junior doctors protest as SC postpones verdict on RG Kar Hospital doctor's case

KOLKATA: Junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor from RG Kar Hospital were shocked to learn that the Supreme Court's third verdict was postponed for the second consecutive day today.
The junior doctors expressed outrage, stating, “If justice is delayed, then it amounts to justice denied, and the world is waiting to observe the verdict of the Court.”
The victim’s parents, who have been fighting for justice, also voiced their disappointment. They stated that they have lost hope in the judicial system, feeling let down by the Supreme Court’s decision to delay the verdict and questioning whether the matter is being taken seriously.
It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the alleged rape and murder tomorrow.
Previously, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) highlighted that the CBI had responded specifically to the issues raised by the Court. This included whether the dead body challan in the statutory form was submitted along with the autopsy report. The CJI also noted, “CBI is also exploring the possibility of whether the scene of the crime was tampered with, evidence was destroyed, or if there was complicity of other persons in failing to report the crime.”
The Court had also instructed Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to ensure that Kolkata Police handed over the entire CCTV footage to the CBI. In response to a letter written by the victim’s father, the Supreme Court directed that the “valuable” inputs provided by him should be thoroughly considered by the investigating officer.
The doctor’s body, bearing severe injury marks, was discovered on 9 August. A civic volunteer was arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the case the next day. Subsequently, on 13 August, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation from Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its probe on 14 August.