Junior doctors protest as SC postpones verdict on RG Kar Hospital doctor's case

KOLKATA: Junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor from RG Kar Hospital were shocked to learn that the Supreme Court's third verdict was postponed for the second consecutive day today.

The junior doctors expressed outrage, stating, “If justice is delayed, then it amounts to justice denied, and the world is waiting to observe the verdict of the Court.”

The victim’s parents, who have been fighting for justice, also voiced their disappointment. They stated that they have lost hope in the judicial system, feeling let down by the Supreme Court’s decision to delay the verdict and questioning whether the matter is being taken seriously.

It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the alleged rape and murder tomorrow.