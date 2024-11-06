Kharif foodgrain production likely to go up by 5.7%

NEW DELHI: Kharif food grain production for 2024-25 is likely to increase by 5.7% over that of the previous year. The total production is projected at 1647.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), which is 89.37 LMT more compared to last year and 124.59 LMT higher than the average kharif food grain production, according to the agriculture ministry’s first advance estimate released on Tuesday.

Last year, the total kharif production was 1,557.68 LMT. The estimated increase in food production in 2024-25 is mostly due to rise in output of rice, maize, coarse grains and oilseeds. A major concern is lower pulses production this kharif, which is projected at 69.54 LMT. In view of lower production, the prices of pulses are showing an uptick in the past two years. The government is making to make market intervention from time to time by selling cheaper retail pulses.