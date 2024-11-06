PM Modi congratulates Trump on election victory, anticipates closer India-US collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his "spectacular" victory, and said he looked forward to working together with him again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and other sectors.

Official sources said Modi also congratulated Trump on the performance of his Republican Party in the US Congressional elections, as both leaders affirmed that they would work together for world peace.

The warm personal camaraderie between the two leaders came through in the telephonic conversation as Trump said the "whole world loves Modi" and described India as a magnificent country and the prime minister as a magnificent man, they added.