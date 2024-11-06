Rahul Gandhi promises major reforms for farmers, women in Maharashtra

In a major announcement in Mumbai on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi revealed five guarantees that his party, Congress, plans to implement in Maharashtra if they come to power. These include loan waivers for farmers, financial support for women, and various welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of citizens.
Gandhi announced that under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, women would receive Rs 3,000 per month, along with free government bus travel and health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for each family. In addition, the Congress party pledged to waive off farmer loans up to Rs 3 lakh.
Further outlining the party's vision, Gandhi said that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress were to form the government in Maharashtra, they would ensure the implementation of five key schemes:
1. A loan waiver of up to Rs 5 lakh for farmers.
2. A Rs 50,000 incentive for farmers who regularly repay loans.
3. Conducting a caste-wise census and removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations.
4. A Rs 25 lakh health insurance plan, along with free medicines for the public.
5. Financial assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth.
Gandhi also strongly criticised the current system, highlighting the unfair treatment of farmers. He stated, “The farmer who does not repay the loan on time is thrown in jail, while the person who has taken crores of loans escapes abroad, and the government does nothing against them.”
During his visit to Nagpur earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Diksha Bhoomi, where he discussed the importance of India’s Constitution. He said, “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given the Constitution to the country. It’s not just a book but a mantra to live by. The constitution has the voice of great men like Lord Buddha, Emperor Ashoka, Mahatma Basaveshwar, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Savitribai. Thoughts in the constitution are thousands of years old. Our constitution respects all castes, religions, regions, while BJP and RSS are continuously attacking the constitution. They are against the constitution.”
On the issue of caste-wise census, Gandhi stressed its necessity in addressing inequality in the country. He remarked, “The election commission is a government agency. In the constitution, one person, one vote, and every caste, religion, and region is respected. But injustice is happening to 90 per cent of the people in the country every day. We are fighting against it. The caste-wise census is necessary to remove this injustice.”
He further added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost sleep over our demand for a caste-wise census. When I talk about the caste-wise census, Narendra Modi accuses me of speaking the language of dividing the country. There is also a churning in the RSS on what stand to take on the caste-wise census. Whatever stand they take, no one can stop them from doing a caste-wise census.”
The Congress leader’s comments are expected to have a significant impact ahead of the upcoming elections, as the party continues to push for policies that focus on social justice and economic relief for vulnerable communities in Maharashtra.