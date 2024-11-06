Rahul Gandhi promises major reforms for farmers, women in Maharashtra

In a major announcement in Mumbai on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi revealed five guarantees that his party, Congress, plans to implement in Maharashtra if they come to power. These include loan waivers for farmers, financial support for women, and various welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

Gandhi announced that under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, women would receive Rs 3,000 per month, along with free government bus travel and health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for each family. In addition, the Congress party pledged to waive off farmer loans up to Rs 3 lakh.

Further outlining the party's vision, Gandhi said that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress were to form the government in Maharashtra, they would ensure the implementation of five key schemes:

1. A loan waiver of up to Rs 5 lakh for farmers.

2. A Rs 50,000 incentive for farmers who regularly repay loans.

3. Conducting a caste-wise census and removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

4. A Rs 25 lakh health insurance plan, along with free medicines for the public.

5. Financial assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth.

Gandhi also strongly criticised the current system, highlighting the unfair treatment of farmers. He stated, “The farmer who does not repay the loan on time is thrown in jail, while the person who has taken crores of loans escapes abroad, and the government does nothing against them.”