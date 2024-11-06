Uttarakhand government steps in to support orphaned girl after Almora bus tragedy

DEHRADUN: A heart-wrenching tale of loss and resilience has emerged from the Almora bus accident, where a four-year-old girl, Shivani, tragically lost her parents. The young child's cries and repeated calls for her mother in the hospital moved the medical staff to tears.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has stepped in to provide solace, adopting Shivani and taking responsibility for her well-being.

Speaking to TNIE, Director General of Information, Bansidhar Tiwari, said, "This gesture of support ensures Shivani's future is secure, and she will receive the care and nurturing she needs to overcome the immense loss she has suffered." The state government's timely intervention serves as a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.

In a heartening gesture, Chief Minister Dhami has pledged to take responsibility for the education and care of Shivani, a young girl who tragically lost her parents in the accident. This compassionate move aims to empower Shivani to overcome her adversity and fulfil both her own and her parents' dreams, securing a brighter future for herself.