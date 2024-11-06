Uttarakhand government steps in to support orphaned girl after Almora bus tragedy

DEHRADUN: A heart-wrenching tale of loss and resilience has emerged from the Almora bus accident, where a four-year-old girl, Shivani, tragically lost her parents. The young child's cries and repeated calls for her mother in the hospital moved the medical staff to tears.
In the wake of this tragedy, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has stepped in to provide solace, adopting Shivani and taking responsibility for her well-being.
Speaking to TNIE, Director General of Information, Bansidhar Tiwari, said, "This gesture of support ensures Shivani's future is secure, and she will receive the care and nurturing she needs to overcome the immense loss she has suffered." The state government's timely intervention serves as a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.
In a heartening gesture, Chief Minister Dhami has pledged to take responsibility for the education and care of Shivani, a young girl who tragically lost her parents in the accident. This compassionate move aims to empower Shivani to overcome her adversity and fulfil both her own and her parents' dreams, securing a brighter future for herself.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident, saying, "As a public servant and family member myself, I understand the pain and grief they are going through."
He further emphasised the importance of unity and support during this difficult time, stating, "It is our duty to stand together and provide all possible assistance to the affected families, helping them restore stability in their lives."
Shivani's grandparents, Harikrishna Negi and Sushila Devi, have rushed to the hospital to care for their bereaved granddaughter. Despite grappling with their own grief over the loss of their son and daughter-in-law, they are putting aside their sorrow to tend to Shivani's needs.
"We are trying to stay strong for our granddaughter," said Sushila Devi, fighting back tears. "We will do everything possible to ensure her well-being."
Shivani's father, Manoj Rawat, was a training supervisor at the Horticulture Department in Ramanagar, while her mother, Charu Rawat, was a homemaker. The community has rallied around Shivani, offering support and condolences to the grieving family.