Bodies of woman, three children found hanging inside hut in Bihar's Purnea

PURNEA: The bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging inside their hut in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kilapara village in Rauta police station area.

The woman, and her three children, two boys and a girl were found hanging with saris from a bamboo pole in their hut late on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Babita Devi (32), her daughter Riya (8) and two sons Suraj Kumar (5) and Sujit Kumar (3).