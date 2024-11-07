Centre doubles fines for stubble burning amid Delhi's deteriorating air quality

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday has doubled the fine for farmers burning crop residue in view of the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region,

According to the notification, which was published on Wednesday, farmers with more than five acres of farmland have to pay a penalty of Rs 30,000. farmers with less than two acres of land will now have to pay environmental compensation of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 2,500 and those with land between two and five acres will be fined Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000.

According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) analysis, the city experiences peak pollution from November 1 to 15 when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases.