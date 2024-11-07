Uddhav's Sena (UBT) releases manifesto; promises free education, scrapping of Dharavi project

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said.

Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it will be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power.

The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities, he said.