Aligarh Muslim University entitled to minority status: SC bench by majority of 4:3

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in a 4:3 majority ruling, overruled its 1967 decision which held that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) can't claim minority status as it was created by a statute.

The seven-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, ruled that the issue of AMU's minority status would now be decided by a regular Bench to determine whether the institution was "established" by a minority community.

CJI Chandrachud, who authored the majority opinion on behalf of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, stated that the earlier decision in Azeez Basha had been overruled.Dissenting opinions were authored by Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and S.C. Sharma.