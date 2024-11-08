Bodies of slain VDGs found; hunt on to track down terrorists in Kishtwar

KISHTWAR/JAMMU: The bodies of two village defence guards (VDG) killed by terrorists were found near a rivulet on Friday during a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

A massive cordon-and-search operation is also underway in Kishtwar to track down the terrorists responsible for the killings.

According to officials, the two VDGs were executed by terrorists on Thursday after being abducted in the higher reaches of Kishtwar district.

The bodies of the VDGs were spotted lying near a rivulet in the Pondgwari area in the Keshwan belt, the officials said.

A joint search operation involving the police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been launched in a dense forest area following the gruesome killings, which have been condemned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and leaders from the People's Democratic Party, Congress, and the BJP.

The operation is concentrated in the Kuntwara, Ohli, and Munzla Dhar hilly areas, with reinforcements dispatched early this morning, officials said.

Security forces have intensified efforts, deploying drones and sniffer dogs, with a helicopter seen hovering over the forested area this morning, the officials added.

"Two VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli-Kuntwara, went missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock," a police spokesperson said.

Photographs of their bodies later circulated on social media, and family members have confirmed their identities, the spokesperson added.