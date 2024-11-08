Chaos in J-K Assembly for third day as BJP members protest over special status resolution

SRINAGAR: Ruckus prevailed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the third day on Friday as BJP members protested over the special status resolution, leading the speaker to marshal out 12 opposition MLAs and Langate legislator Sheikh Khurshid.

As the House met for the day, BJP MLAs raised slogans like 'Pakistani agenda nahi chalega'.

BJP MLAs also jumped into the well of the House following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that they be marshalled out.

Soon after they were evicted, 11 other BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest.