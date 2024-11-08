NSCN calls for third-party intervention to resolve Naga political issue

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Friday proposed third-party intervention to address the prolonged Naga political issue, warning that it would resort to violence if the Centre declined the proposal.

The insurgent group, which has maintained a ceasefire since 1997, accused the Indian government of disregarding the "letter and spirit" of the Framework Agreement signed on 3 August 2015.

“In order to conclude and realise an honourable political agreement, we rule out peaceful means against the ignominious betrayal of the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement. However, in the first place, we propose a third-party intervention to resolve the betrayal,” NSCN-IM general secretary and chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah said in a statement.

“But if such a political initiative is rejected by the GoI (Government of India), the NSCN shall resume the violent armed resistance against India for defending Nagalim’s unique history and her sovereign existence,” the statement warned.

The NSCN-IM attributed any potential violence to the “deliberate betrayal and breach of commitment by India and its leadership” to uphold the terms of the Framework Agreement.