Opposition MPs up ante, say will boycott next round of JPC meet on Waqf Bill

NEW DELHI: Two days after meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker to protest the functioning of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the Waqf Bill, the Opposition MPs of the panel have decided to boycott the upcoming meetings scheduled for November 9-14.

The panel is set to embark on a five-state tour from Saturday and will hold meetings in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow over the next six days. The team is expected to submit its report during the first week of winter session of Parliament, which is set to commence on November 25.

Announcing the decision, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “All the opposition members of the JPC have decided to boycott the tour and its meetings as the chairman is working in an arbitrary and high-handed manner.”

At a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said the future course of action will be decided jointly by the Opposition members. Speaking to this newspaper, DMK MP A Raja said that the decision to boycott the meeting was taken jointly by all members. “There is no transparency in the functioning of the panel,” he added.