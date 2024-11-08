Salman Khan gets new death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

MUMBAI: Another threat has been issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with the sender demanding Rs 5 crore on 'behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang', officials said on Friday.

The threat message was sent to Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday night, an official said.

The sender of the message threatened the actor and demanded Rs 5 crore, claiming it was being made on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. Besides, the individual also threatened the lyricist of the song 'Main Sikandar Hoon', the official said.