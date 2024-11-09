CJI farewell speech: ‘No greater feeling than being able to serve those in need’

He said there was no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need. “What makes us tick as judges is the impact that we have on the lives of common citizens,” the CJI said, adding, “We are here as pilgrims, birds for short passage of time... but our work can leave a mark...”

He also pointed out that he was being criticised from several quarters in recent times. “I am probably one of the most trolled individuals and judges across the system. I just wonder, from Monday, what will happen to those who troll me? They will be rendered unemployed,” the CJI said.

On criticism of the collegium’s meetings, the CJI said, “We sit through the collegium making tough choices, never had a difference of opinion, all meetings were with a sense of humour, but we remember that we are not with any personal agenda but to serve the institution’s interest.”