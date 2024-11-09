Union Home Minister Amit Shah promises to make Jharkhand No. 1 state, protect reservation rights

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning in Jharkhand, pledged to make the state the nation’s top-performing region if the BJP comes to power.

Shah assured the crowd that his government would remove every Bangladeshi intruder from Jharkhand while criticising the Congress Party for allegedly attempting to award reservation rights to Muslims at the expense of the Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"Congress wants to give 10% reservation to Muslims by snatching it from the ST, SC, and OBCs, but as long as Modi's government is in power, that will never happen," Shah stated.

He also issued a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, affirming that Gandhi and even "his fourth generation" would be unable to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Recently, the Congress party passed a resolution in the Assembly to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to make it clear to the people of Hazaribagh—and Rahul Baba should listen carefully—that neither he nor his fourth generation will ever reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," Shah said.

Shah further accused the Congress of appeasement policies, claiming that during its tenure at the centre, the country was plagued by terrorism. However, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, he argued, the government has maintained security and stability through decisive actions like surgical strikes.

According to Shah, PM Modi has made the country both "safe and prosperous". He alleged that the Jharkhand government under Hemant Soren failed to deliver on its promise of an unemployment allowance, vowing that a BJP government would provide Rs 2,000 monthly as an unemployment allowance to youths and create 100,000 new job opportunities in Jharkhand.