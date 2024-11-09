UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks quota for OBC, SC/ST students in Aligarh Muslim University

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing debate on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s order on Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath pitched for reservations for OBC and SC/ST students in the prestigious institution.
“There is a debate regarding minority status of Aligarh Muslim University. How can it be possible that a university which gets its budget from the Centre gives 50 per cent quota to minorities only? Besides OBCs, SC/ST aspirants should also get reservation in this institution,” said the UP CM claiming that the Congress and Samajwadi Party did not want this for the sake of minority votes.
Addressing an election rally on Saturday in support of BJP candidate Surendra Diler in Aligarh where the bypoll to the Khair assembly segment is due on November 20, he said, "“We gave a university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap, the king of Aligarh, whom the Congress had forgotten.”
He added, “How can development happen if you have a public representative from the other party? You must have seen in the Haryana elections that people wanted a double engine government."
CM Yogi also said that a few days ago, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370. "Dr BR Ambedkar did not want it to be included in the Constitution, but Pandit Nehru got it included. PM Modi decided to remove Article 370," he said.
Yogi said that J&K was heading on the path of development, adding, "But some powers are again at play trying to bring the menace of terrorism back in the land known as a paradise on earth. These powers are trying to make Kashmir communal."
Launching a broadside on the Congress, the UP CM said it was trying every tactic to divide society. “That’s why I say that ‘jo batenga woh katega’ (those who will divide, will not be safe). Everything happens by sharing. If we will be divided like this, we will be finished. Those who divide us are your enemies who will speak sweet things with sinister designs. If you will stay united you will be safe,” he reiterated.