UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks quota for OBC, SC/ST students in Aligarh Muslim University

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing debate on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s order on Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath pitched for reservations for OBC and SC/ST students in the prestigious institution.

“There is a debate regarding minority status of Aligarh Muslim University. How can it be possible that a university which gets its budget from the Centre gives 50 per cent quota to minorities only? Besides OBCs, SC/ST aspirants should also get reservation in this institution,” said the UP CM claiming that the Congress and Samajwadi Party did not want this for the sake of minority votes.

Addressing an election rally on Saturday in support of BJP candidate Surendra Diler in Aligarh where the bypoll to the Khair assembly segment is due on November 20, he said, "“We gave a university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap, the king of Aligarh, whom the Congress had forgotten.”