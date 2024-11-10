'If we remain together, we will remain safe': PM Modi's warning to OBCs at election rally in Jharkhand

BOKARO: Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an election rally in Jharkhand 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge' (be united to be safe).

Addressing the rally in Bokaro, Modi claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

"Beware of Congress-JMM's evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation," he said.

"More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge'," he added.

The PM also attacked the Congress and its allies for seeking the reinstation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress and its allies want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir so that our soldiers again face the fire of terrorism," he said.