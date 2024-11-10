Indian Navy's INSV Tarini reaches Australia after 39-day voyage in global circumnavigation expedition

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition, reached its first port of call in Fremantle, Australia, on Saturday after a challenging 39-day voyage at sea.

The expedition, christened Navika Sagar Parikrama II, was flagged off from Goa by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on October 2. The vessel covered a distance of 4,900 nautical miles from Goa, crossing the Equator on October 16 and the Tropic of Capricorn on October 27.

"During this 38-day nonstop voyage, the Indian Navy duo of Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A encountered a range of weather conditions from calm to severe, facing winds up to 40 knots and a sea state of 6," the Navy said.

The crew remained in good health and high spirits throughout the journey, demonstrating resilience in the face of extreme conditions, it added.

The progress of the expedition has been closely monitored by the Chief of Naval Staff, who received daily updates. On the eve of Diwali, while the vessel was at sea, the CNS interacted with the crew and found them fully motivated and dedicated to their mission.

INSV Tarini's arrival in Fremantle was honoured with a warm welcome from dignitaries, including the Consul General of India in Perth, the Defence Advisor from Canberra, the Secretary of the Indian Navy Sailing Association (INSA), representatives from the Royal Australian Navy, as well as members of the media and Indian Navy veterans residing in Australia.

The celebration was enriched by classical music performed by the Tamil Association of Western Australia, featuring the Parai drum and Kombu Tharai drum, adding a cultural touch to the reception.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II is an ambitious circumnavigation voyage with planned stops at four major ports worldwide.

The two-woman crew expedition continues the Navy's legacy of INSV Tarini's first circumnavigation, promoting gender equality, sustainability, and global maritime cooperation.

The voyage underscores India’s commitment to fostering stronger relationships with international maritime communities and serves as an ambassador of India's rich maritime heritage.

As INSV Tarini prepares for its next leg, this milestone highlights the crew’s strength, skill, and resilience, reaffirming India’s dedication to sustainable and inclusive global engagement.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II will cover more than 21,600 nautical miles (approximately 40,000 km) over five legs, with stopovers at four ports for replenishment and maintenance as needed. From Goa to Fremantle, Australia, the voyage will continue to Lyttleton, New Zealand, then to Port Stanley, Cape Town, South Africa, and finally back to Goa.

INSV Tarini, a 56-foot sailing vessel built by Aquarius Shipyard Ltd., was inducted into the Indian Navy on 18 February 2017.

The vessel has logged more than 66,000 nautical miles (122,223 km) and has participated in the first edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama in 2017, as well as trans-oceanic expeditions from Goa to Rio, Goa to Port Louis, and other significant voyages.

The boat is equipped with advanced navigation, safety, and communication equipment and has recently undergone necessary maintenance and equipment upgrades.

Both officers, with sailing experience of 38,000 nautical miles (70,376 km), have trained extensively for this voyage over more than three years. Their preparation included training in ocean sailing, seamanship, meteorology, navigation, survival techniques, and medical care at sea.

Under the mentorship of Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd) since August 2023, the duo have refined their skills and undergone psychological conditioning, ready to face the challenges of the sea.