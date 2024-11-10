Sagar Parikrama IV: Meet the Navy's women sailors who led INSV Tarini to its first port of call

KOCHI: A little over a month after their flag-off from the boat pool in Goa, INSV Tarini, the Indian Navy’s flagship sailing vessel, has covered nearly 5,000 nautical miles to arrive at its first port of call in Fremantle, Australia.

Onboard are two women officers—lieutenant commanders Dilna K and Roopa Alagirisamy—and their current mission: circumnavigate the globe relying solely on wind power.

The duo’s arrival at Fremantle was honoured with a warm welcome. The dignitaries on the deck included the Counsel General of India at Perth, the Defence Advisor from Canberra, Secretary of the Indian Navy Sailing Association, representatives from the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Naval veterans residing in Australia, and sailing enthusiasts.

Perhaps even compensating for the fact that the officers had spent their Diwali at sea, a cultural programme was also organised, with the Tamil Association of Western Australia taking the lead. It added a much-needed colour to what was otherwise a meet-and-greet occasion.

The 38-day voyage to Australia saw smooth sailing for the better half. But just before Tarini made its turn to Fremantle, the winds started to play hide and seek, robbing the knots of the vessel. It wasn’t until the arrival of Fremantle Doctor, the very wind that aids swing bowlers at the Perth cricket stadium, that Tarini picked up speed.

But in an interaction with TNIE, the officers said that they were very much at home at sea.

“We had your messages. This buoyed us. Also, on Diwali, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, had sent a very encouraging message. This motivated us. Then, of course, there were sweets and biscuits to celebrate the festival,” Lt Cdr Roopa A said.

When asked what they did for lights given how Diwali is the festival of lights, the Pondicherry native said, “We had the stars in the night sky.”