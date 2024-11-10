Punjab police arrest key operatives of Arsh Dalla, prevent four target killings

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested two key operatives of gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla in connection with the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau. The arrests have also led to the prevention of at least four potential target killings.

Additionally, the police have solved three other cases, including the murder of a convicted criminal who was out on parole in Madhya Pradesh.

The operation was jointly carried out by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Mohali, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), and the Faridkot District Police.

The development came less than a month after the arrest of three members of the recce module in this case. Senior Superintendent of Police of Faridkot, Dr. Pragya Jain, has identified the arrested persons as Anmolpreet Singh alias Vishal, a resident of Bhadorh in Barnala, and Navjot Singh alias Neetu, a resident of Nijjar Road in Kharar.

The police have also arrested their accomplice, identified as Balvir Singh alias Kalu, who is the brother of shooter Navjot Singh, for aiding and abetting the criminals. All the arrested persons have a criminal history.

The police teams have also recovered two sophisticated pistols, including one Zigana 9mm pistol with seven live cartridges and one .30 bore pistol with four live cartridges, along with Rs 27,500 and a fake Aadhar card being used to commit different crimes.