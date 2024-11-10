Designated terrorist Arsh Dalla arrested by Canadian police after shooting incident: Sources

NEW DELHI: Designated terrorist under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Arshdeep Dalla, also an aide of top deceased Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is learned to have been detained by the Canadian police in connection with a shootout case there, sources in Indian agencies said on Sunday.
The sources in the government here, however, claimed that Indian agencies are not taking any further proactive steps based on Dalla’s detention in Canada because of the current status of New Delhi’s relationship with Ottawa.
It is to be noted here that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier claimed the Indian government’s involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and this has soured ties between India and Canada.
A senior government of India source said, “Extradition is going to be tough, as under the present situation it is going to be almost impossible. And also, the Canadian authorities have not arrested him so far and only detained him.”
According to intelligence sources, information about Dalla’s detention came shortly after reports of his involvement in a shootout in Canada around October 27-28, as the Halton Regional Police detained him on Sunday.
Incidentally, the Punjab Police confirmed that they have arrested two members of Canada-based Dalla’s gang’s two members from Mohali for their alleged involvement in the murder of a Sikh activist last month.
The Delhi Police had last year said Dalla has links with international terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He is a key member of the extremist groups Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He lives in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada with his wife and a minor daughter.
In a Facebook post, Dalla had taken responsibility for the murder of an electrician, Paramjeet Singh, from Punjab’s Jagraon. His associates had shot dead Manohar Lal, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, in November 2020. He was also involved in hatching a conspiracy to kidnap and kill Shakti Singh, another Dera Sacha Sauda follower.
According to agencies, Dalla also uses Facebook for recruiting and instigating young men to get associated with his terror groups and indulge in criminal activities.