Designated terrorist Arsh Dalla arrested by Canadian police after shooting incident: Sources

NEW DELHI: Designated terrorist under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Arshdeep Dalla, also an aide of top deceased Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is learned to have been detained by the Canadian police in connection with a shootout case there, sources in Indian agencies said on Sunday.

The sources in the government here, however, claimed that Indian agencies are not taking any further proactive steps based on Dalla’s detention in Canada because of the current status of New Delhi’s relationship with Ottawa.

It is to be noted here that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier claimed the Indian government’s involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and this has soured ties between India and Canada.

A senior government of India source said, “Extradition is going to be tough, as under the present situation it is going to be almost impossible. And also, the Canadian authorities have not arrested him so far and only detained him.”