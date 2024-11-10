Canadian police arrest one more person in connection with assault at Hindu temple in Brampton

Canadian authorities have arrested another individual on charges of assault with a weapon during a violent demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton, the police have said.
According to a statement by the Peel Regional Police, investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Strategic Investigative Team (SIT) have arrested and charged 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal from Brampton.
The arrest is part of an ongoing probe into a violent incident that took place during a demonstration at a Mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton on November 3.
The police statement read, "On Sunday, November 3, Peel Regional Police responded to an altercation during a demonstration at a Mandir. As tensions between opposing sides escalated, the demonstrations turned physical and led to assaults. Investigations into several offences that took place during the demonstration, many of which were recorded on video, revealed individuals using flags and sticks to assault others."
"One of the individuals involved has been identified as Inderjeet Gosal. He was arrested on November 8 and charged with assault with a weapon. He has been released under specific conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date," the statement added.
The police also noted that a Strategic Investigative Team has been formed to investigate criminal incidents during the demonstrations on November 3 and 4.
"Complex investigations such as these take time, and individuals are arrested as they are identified, without any specific order. Investigators continue to analyze hundreds of video recordings and are working to identify additional suspects. More arrests are expected."
So far, nearly four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, two of whom have been released on bail.
Police are continuing to scrutinize video footage and interview eyewitnesses to identify further suspects involved in the violence.