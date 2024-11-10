Canadian police arrest one more person in connection with assault at Hindu temple in Brampton

Canadian authorities have arrested another individual on charges of assault with a weapon during a violent demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton, the police have said.

According to a statement by the Peel Regional Police, investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Strategic Investigative Team (SIT) have arrested and charged 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal from Brampton.

The arrest is part of an ongoing probe into a violent incident that took place during a demonstration at a Mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton on November 3.

The police statement read, "On Sunday, November 3, Peel Regional Police responded to an altercation during a demonstration at a Mandir. As tensions between opposing sides escalated, the demonstrations turned physical and led to assaults. Investigations into several offences that took place during the demonstration, many of which were recorded on video, revealed individuals using flags and sticks to assault others."