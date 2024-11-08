Canadian cops arrest one for inciting violence during protest at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton

CHANDIGARH: Canadian Police has arrested one person who was later released on bail and booked two others for inciting violence during demonstrations held at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton.
As per the statement by the Peel Regional Police, investigators from 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau have arrested and charged an individual involved in the protests at a temple in Brampton.
On Monday, November 4, Peel Regional Police responded to a large demonstration at a mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton. As tensions between opposing sides increased, the Public Order Unit was deployed to ensure the safety of all participants.
"Police began investigating several offences that occurred during the demonstrations, many of which were captured on video. In one video, an individual is captured using a loudspeaker to incite violence, calling for groups to storm Sikh temples," read the statment.
It further added,"On November 6 Ranendra Lal Banerjee, a 57-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with Public incitement of hatred contrary to section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. He was released with conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date."
Arrest warrants have been issued since then for 24-year-old Armaan Gahlot of Kitchener and 22-year-old Arpit of no fixed address for the following offences: Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Conspiracy to Commit Assault with a Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Mischief. As investigators make attempts to locate, they are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into the police.
"Peel Regional Police is committed to respecting an individual’s right to protest, as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Any acts of violence, threats or vandalism will not be tolerated. We appreciate the cooperation of those who remained peaceful during these events. Peel Regional Police has since formed a Strategic Investigative Team dedicated to investigating all incidents of criminality during the November 3 and 4 incidents," further read the statement.
Peel Regional Police officer, Tyler Bell in a video posted on X on stated, "Following the demonstrations, several videos' started to circulate online which captured several offences taking place including a video of an individual using a loudspeaker inciting violence and hatred, as the result of the ongoing investigations into the offences, peer police have arrested Ranendra Lal Banerjee."
Tyler said that the warrant was issued against the two for "uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit- assault with a weapon, conspiracy to commit- mischief."
Over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton to express their outrage over the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in Canada. They also pressed the Justin Trudeau government to take stricter actions against the extremists attacking these religious sites.
Earlier, a Peel Regional Police officer had suspended Sergeant Harinder Sohi after being identified in the protest videos.