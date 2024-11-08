Canadian cops arrest one for inciting violence during protest at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton

CHANDIGARH: Canadian Police has arrested one person who was later released on bail and booked two others for inciting violence during demonstrations held at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton.

As per the statement by the Peel Regional Police, investigators from 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau have arrested and charged an individual involved in the protests at a temple in Brampton.

On Monday, November 4, Peel Regional Police responded to a large demonstration at a mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton. As tensions between opposing sides increased, the Public Order Unit was deployed to ensure the safety of all participants.

"Police began investigating several offences that occurred during the demonstrations, many of which were captured on video. In one video, an individual is captured using a loudspeaker to incite violence, calling for groups to storm Sikh temples," read the statment.

It further added,"On November 6 Ranendra Lal Banerjee, a 57-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with Public incitement of hatred contrary to section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. He was released with conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date."