10 suspected Kuki militants killed in encounter with security forces in Manipur’s Jiribam

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL: 10 suspected Kuki-Zo militants were killed, and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured during a gunfight in Manipur’s volatile Jiribam district on Monday.
The incident took place around 3 pm in the Borobekra sub-division when the gunmen allegedly attempted to attack the local police station. Militants in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire on the Borobekra police station and the adjacent CRPF camp, officials said.
Some of the militants moved to the Jakurador Karong market, about 100 meters away, where they set several shops ablaze and attacked houses, according to officials.
Security forces retaliated, triggering a heavy exchange of fire that resulted in the deaths of the suspected militants, they added. The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station.
In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "Today, 11th November, 2024, at about 3 pm, the CRPF Post located at Jakuradhor and Borobekra Police Station (located nearby), Jiribam District, were attacked by armed militants. The security forces retaliated strongly. Due to the attack, one CRPF constable, namely Sanjeev Kumar, sustained a bullet injury and has been evacuated to Silchar Medical College, Assam and is under treatment."
After 40-45 minutes of heavy exchange of fire, the situation was brought under control, it said. "After the firing ceased, the area was searched, and 10 dead bodies of armed militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition... Accordingly, a criminal case has been registered and is being investigated," the statement added.
The recovered weapons included three AK series rifles, four SLRs, two INSAS rifles, an RPG, and a pump-action gun, along with bulletproof helmets and magazines.
A relief camp for internally displaced people was also located within the premises of the police station, and five people living there went missing. It was not clear whether these civilians were kidnapped by the retreating militants or went into hiding after the attack began, officials said, adding that a search was underway for them.
Operations were continuing to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF and civil police have been rushed to the spot, the Manipur Police said.
Notably, the Borobekra police station has faced multiple attacks in recent months. It is one of the worst-affected areas of the district. The state government had increased security in the area amid a surge in gunbattles.
Following Monday’s incident, authorities deployed additional forces to the sub-division to maintain law and order and safeguard public safety, imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS.
An order issued by the district magistrate stated that the prohibitory measures were enforced due to "an apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquillity or a riot or any affray in the area."
Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council condemned the killing of the 11 of its village volunteers and announced a 5am to 6pm “total shutdown” on Tuesday "in honour of the victims and to express our collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead."
In a statement, the Council demanded an immediate and thorough investigation "to bring the perpetrators to justice."
"The Kuki-Zo Council extends our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and stands with them in their time of mourning. Let us come together as a community, not in anger but in solidarity, as we seek justice for those who have been lost," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, three people were injured in separate firing incidents.
In Imphal East district, suspected militants opened fire, prompting security forces to retaliate. A villager, harvesting paddy with others, was injured.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Kangso Horam, a Tangkhul Naga tribal, was taken to the Yaingangpokpi primary health centre and later transferred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Imphal. He was reported to be in stable condition.
Two others sustained injuries in a separate incident in Bishnupur district.
In response to the attack on the Naga tribal, two Naga organisations announced a "total shutdown" of the Ukhrul-Imphal road starting from midnight Monday until "the situation is properly addressed and justice is served."
Monday's incidents followed the killing of a woman farmer in the Saiton area of Bishnupur on Saturday.
Additional firing incidents were reported in parts of Imphal East district on Sunday, though no casualties were recorded.
Last week, a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack on the Zairon Hmar village by armed militants. At least six houses were reduced to ashes in the attack, according to the police.
More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.
Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.
Thousands had to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps due to incidents of arson. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling in mid-July.
(With additional inputs from PTI)