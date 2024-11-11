10 suspected Kuki militants killed in encounter with security forces in Manipur’s Jiribam

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL: 10 suspected Kuki-Zo militants were killed, and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured during a gunfight in Manipur’s volatile Jiribam district on Monday.

The incident took place around 3 pm in the Borobekra sub-division when the gunmen allegedly attempted to attack the local police station. Militants in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire on the Borobekra police station and the adjacent CRPF camp, officials said.

Some of the militants moved to the Jakurador Karong market, about 100 meters away, where they set several shops ablaze and attacked houses, according to officials.

Security forces retaliated, triggering a heavy exchange of fire that resulted in the deaths of the suspected militants, they added. The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station.

In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "Today, 11th November, 2024, at about 3 pm, the CRPF Post located at Jakuradhor and Borobekra Police Station (located nearby), Jiribam District, were attacked by armed militants. The security forces retaliated strongly. Due to the attack, one CRPF constable, namely Sanjeev Kumar, sustained a bullet injury and has been evacuated to Silchar Medical College, Assam and is under treatment."

After 40-45 minutes of heavy exchange of fire, the situation was brought under control, it said. "After the firing ceased, the area was searched, and 10 dead bodies of armed militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition... Accordingly, a criminal case has been registered and is being investigated," the statement added.

The recovered weapons included three AK series rifles, four SLRs, two INSAS rifles, an RPG, and a pump-action gun, along with bulletproof helmets and magazines.

A relief camp for internally displaced people was also located within the premises of the police station, and five people living there went missing. It was not clear whether these civilians were kidnapped by the retreating militants or went into hiding after the attack began, officials said, adding that a search was underway for them.