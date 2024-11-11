BJP urges Election Commission to 'censure and restrain' Rahul Gandhi for alleged Model Code violations

The BJP pointed to "unverified claims" made by Gandhi in his speech, specifically alleging that "Apple's iPhones and Boeing's airplanes were being manufactured in other states at Maharashtra’s expense." The ruling party rejected these statements, noting that Maharashtra had in fact led the country in foreign direct investment (FDI), receiving Rs 70,795 crore between April and June 2024-25. The BJP argued that Gandhi’s remarks were not only baseless but also dangerous, as they could incite unrest among Maharashtra's youth.

In its complaint, the BJP accused Gandhi of attempting to create divisions between Maharashtra and other states of India. The party alleged that his speech was filled with lies intended to foster disaffection and hostility, and that these falsehoods were aimed at gaining electoral advantage in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

The BJP also referenced the EC's advisory issued on March 1, ahead of the general elections, in which all political leaders were urged to focus on "issue-based debates" and maintain "restraint and decency" in their campaigning. The BJP argued that Gandhi’s behaviour was contrary to these guidelines.