BJP urges Election Commission to 'censure and restrain' Rahul Gandhi for alleged Model Code violations

The BJP has urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning for next week’s Maharashtra elections. The ruling party has called for the EC to "reprimand, censure, and restrain" Gandhi for spreading false claims.
In a written complaint submitted to the EC on Monday afternoon, the BJP condemned a speech Gandhi made in Mumbai last week, where he allegedly "falsely accused other states of stealing opportunities from Maharashtra." Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who led the BJP delegation to meet with EC officials, said, "We told them that the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke lies in Maharashtra, claiming that the BJP wants to crush the Constitution."
The BJP pointed to "unverified claims" made by Gandhi in his speech, specifically alleging that "Apple's iPhones and Boeing's airplanes were being manufactured in other states at Maharashtra’s expense." The ruling party rejected these statements, noting that Maharashtra had in fact led the country in foreign direct investment (FDI), receiving Rs 70,795 crore between April and June 2024-25. The BJP argued that Gandhi’s remarks were not only baseless but also dangerous, as they could incite unrest among Maharashtra's youth.
In its complaint, the BJP accused Gandhi of attempting to create divisions between Maharashtra and other states of India. The party alleged that his speech was filled with lies intended to foster disaffection and hostility, and that these falsehoods were aimed at gaining electoral advantage in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.
The BJP also referenced the EC's advisory issued on March 1, ahead of the general elections, in which all political leaders were urged to focus on "issue-based debates" and maintain "restraint and decency" in their campaigning. The BJP argued that Gandhi’s behaviour was contrary to these guidelines.
The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi has history of making statements that they believe were unverified, alleging that these remarks were intended to create divisions between states. "He has repeatedly made unverified allegations against the BJP, which the party claims are aimed at gaining electoral advantage," the BJP stated.
In addition, the BJP called for an FIR to be filed against Gandhi under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, citing repeated violations of notices and warnings from the Election Commission.
(With ANI inputs)