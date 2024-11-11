Bridging Bengaluru's language divide: Will this 'auto-tutorial' be of any help!

Bengaluru, often called the “Silicon Valley of India,” is a city known for its bustling tech industry, diverse culture, and all the more a true cosmopolitan vibe. People from across the country flocked to the city for work and study. However, beneath the shiny surface of its high-rise buildings and modern infrastructure lies a significant cultural and linguistic challenge: Kannada, the state language of Karnataka, is not widely spoken or understood by many of the city's non-Kannada residents.
This situation often leads to misunderstandings, frustrations, and at times, resentment from both Kannadigas (Kannada speakers) and newcomers. The issue of language—whether it’s learning or teaching Kannada—is a delicate subject in Bengaluru. Many native speakers feel that their language and culture are being overshadowed by the influx of outsiders, while the newcomers struggle to adapt to a city where Kannada is the dominant language, not always knowing where to start.
However, Azzu Sulthan, known as "Auto Kannadiga" in the social media space, an auto driver in Bengaluru has found a novel way to bridge this gap, turning his auto ride into a small but meaningful classroom where passengers can learn the basics of Kannada in a fun, informal, and engaging way. He has put up a poster inside his vehicle offering basic Kannada lessons to passengers. The leaflet, titled “Learn Kannada With Auto Kannadiga,” translates simple phrases from Kannada to English, like “Namasakara sir” (Hello, sir) and “UPI idya athva cash aa?” (Do you accept UPI or cash?). It’s his way of turning a regular auto ride into a fun and educational experience for anyone trying to pick up the local language.
The politics of language in Bengaluru
Language has long been a sensitive issue in Bengaluru and Karnataka as a whole. Kannada is the state language of Karnataka, and its importance to the local identity cannot be overstated. For Kannadigas, speaking their language isn’t just a matter of communication; it is a symbol of pride and a way of asserting their cultural heritage in the face of increasing urbanization and migration.
With Bengaluru’s rise as an IT, biotech and start-up hub, the city has become a melting pot of cultures. People from all over India, and indeed the world, have settled in the city. While English has often acted as a neutral medium of communication for work, Kannada remains the primary language for day-to-day interactions, government services, and even in local trade and business. This creates a divide between the city’s local residents and those who have relocated to Bengaluru for professional opportunities.
For non-Kannada speakers, especially those from other states in India, adjusting to life in Bengaluru can be challenging. Many find it difficult to communicate effectively with local vendors, auto drivers, or shopkeepers, which can lead to feelings of frustration or alienation. While many locals are able to converse in English, it is not always guaranteed, particularly in more traditional or residential areas. This has led to a perception among some Kannadigas that outsiders should make an effort to learn their language, rather than relying solely on English.
The growing presence of non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru has sparked periodic debates about the imposition of Kannada. At times, these discussions have become contentious, with some Kannadigas advocating for stricter measures to enforce Kannada usage in public life. This has included proposals to make Kannada a mandatory medium in schools and workplaces, as well as pushback against the use of Hindi and English in official and non-official contexts. These measures, often seen as attempts to "protect" Kannada from being diluted, have at times created friction between locals and outsiders.
However, this issue is not limited to Karnataka or Kannada alone. The sentiments surrounding local languages and their role in the social fabric are similar in many other cities across India. Marathi in Mumbai, Tamil in Chennai, and Bengali in Kolkata are just a few examples. In Bengaluru, however, the issue is more prominent due to the city's status as a new hub for industrial and academic migration. A middle language like Hindi often fails to mitigate the problem here
According to Godwin, a PHD scholar, "Learning a native language can be highly beneficial. With the availability of numerous books and online apps, picking up a local language has become much easier, and within just a month, one can often understand and engage in basic conversations. While fluency isn’t essential, learning a new language is an asset that can enhance your experience without any downside. For me language isn’t just about words; it’s about building bridges between people."
However, he opposes the actions of some Kannada speakers who mistreat people from outside the state for not knowing Kannada, emphasising that it’s ultimately each individual’s right to decide whether or not to learn a language. He further added that learning basic communication skills in a new language can be especially helpful when visiting other states or countries.
However, there are also students who come to the city with no prior exposure to Kannada and find learning the language tough.
Hari Govind, a BA student at Christ University in Bengaluru, shared that learning Kannada was initially very difficult for him. "I come from Kerala and didn't know a single word in the local language, let alone how to converse. So, at first, it was hard even to understand what the locals were saying."
"Many of my friends from other states faced the same issue. When we went out with friends, it was quite embarrassing to face the locals' mocking looks. They often laughed at our helplessness, though there were always people willing to help us in English or Hindi," Govind says.
Why some Kannadigas feel the need to impose Kannada
The sentiments that Kannada should be prioritised by those living in Bengaluru, especially outsiders, is rooted in several factors:
Preservation of identity: Language is a crucial aspect of any culture, and for many Kannadigas, speaking Kannada is a way of preserving their identity in a rapidly changing urban landscape. With Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan nature, some feel that their language is under threat, and the push to use Kannada more widely is seen as a way to safeguard cultural continuity.
Historical and political context: There is a long history of language-related politics in Karnataka, from the state’s struggle for linguistic autonomy to the fight against the dominance of Hindi. For many Kannadigas, the push for Kannada is not just about language; it's about asserting the state's autonomy and resisting external pressures from dominant languages like Hindi and English.
Cultural integration: Some locals believe that speaking Kannada is essential for integrating into the city’s social fabric. In this view, knowing the local language is an important step in fostering better communication and creating a sense of community, especially as Bengaluru continues to grow and diversify.
Practical reasons: On a more pragmatic level, Kannada remains the most efficient language for conducting everyday business in Bengaluru. From interacting with street vendors to understanding local signs and menus, knowing Kannada can make life easier and more seamless in the city.
Ultimately, the key question arises -- what truly qualifies someone as an 'Indian'? As Ayushmann Khurrana's famous dialogue from Anek asks, 'Sirf Indian kaise hote hain, sir? North Indian nahi, South Indian nahi, East Indian nahi, West Indian nahi… kaise hote hain sir, sirf Indian?' (On what basis can we define someone as an 'Indian' without labeling them as North Indian, South Indian, East Indian, or West Indian?) When will we stop referring to people as Tamil, Mallu, Kannadiga, Bengali, or Bihari, and simply call them Indian?"