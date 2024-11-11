Bridging Bengaluru's language divide: Will this 'auto-tutorial' be of any help!

The politics of language in Bengaluru

Language has long been a sensitive issue in Bengaluru and Karnataka as a whole. Kannada is the state language of Karnataka, and its importance to the local identity cannot be overstated. For Kannadigas, speaking their language isn’t just a matter of communication; it is a symbol of pride and a way of asserting their cultural heritage in the face of increasing urbanization and migration.

With Bengaluru’s rise as an IT, biotech and start-up hub, the city has become a melting pot of cultures. People from all over India, and indeed the world, have settled in the city. While English has often acted as a neutral medium of communication for work, Kannada remains the primary language for day-to-day interactions, government services, and even in local trade and business. This creates a divide between the city’s local residents and those who have relocated to Bengaluru for professional opportunities.

For non-Kannada speakers, especially those from other states in India, adjusting to life in Bengaluru can be challenging. Many find it difficult to communicate effectively with local vendors, auto drivers, or shopkeepers, which can lead to feelings of frustration or alienation. While many locals are able to converse in English, it is not always guaranteed, particularly in more traditional or residential areas. This has led to a perception among some Kannadigas that outsiders should make an effort to learn their language, rather than relying solely on English.

The growing presence of non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru has sparked periodic debates about the imposition of Kannada. At times, these discussions have become contentious, with some Kannadigas advocating for stricter measures to enforce Kannada usage in public life. This has included proposals to make Kannada a mandatory medium in schools and workplaces, as well as pushback against the use of Hindi and English in official and non-official contexts. These measures, often seen as attempts to "protect" Kannada from being diluted, have at times created friction between locals and outsiders.

However, this issue is not limited to Karnataka or Kannada alone. The sentiments surrounding local languages and their role in the social fabric are similar in many other cities across India. Marathi in Mumbai, Tamil in Chennai, and Bengali in Kolkata are just a few examples. In Bengaluru, however, the issue is more prominent due to the city's status as a new hub for industrial and academic migration. A middle language like Hindi often fails to mitigate the problem here