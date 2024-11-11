Congress MP Manickam Tagore writes to FM, flags concerns over recent changes in LIC policies

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, raising concerns over recent changes in LIC policies, asserting that the amendments are "deeply troubling" and have the potential to adversely impact the livelihood of approximately 14 lakh LIC agents and millions of policyholders.

In his letter to Sitharaman, Tagore said the government has set an ambitious target of insuring the entire population of India by 2047, with the overarching goal of providing financial security, especially in rural and economically disadvantaged areas. However, recent policy changes and decisions by LIC are making it increasingly difficult for agents to promote and sell life insurance policies effectively, thereby hampering this noble mission.

"I am writing to express the concerns of LIC agents and policyholders following the recent changes in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies, which came into effect on October 1, 2024," the MP from Virudhunagar said.

These amendments are deeply troubling and have the potential to adversely impact the livelihood of approximately 14 lakh LIC agents and the millions of policyholders who rely on LIC for affordable life insurance, Tagore said in his letter dated November 5.